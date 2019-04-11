× Community celebration underway at new Tacoma aquarium

Tacoma, Wash., — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is inviting the community to construct and create hundreds of paper turtles. The project will be featured alongside real turtles and for every one that’s made, $2 dollars will be donated to support ocean conservation youth leadership.

The community celebration and outreach marks six months that the zoo has been in their new space. Neil Allen, Aquatics Curator, explains, “We closed down our 55-year-old north Pacific Aquarium here at Point Defiance this past year and we transferred all the fish and invertebrates we had there down to the new aquarium. The old aquarium had reached the end of it’s lifespan and this is a nicer facility to show off the fish.”

The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is also hosting an Ocean Voices Speaker Series. The free event happens every Tuesday evening throughout the month of April. Many more events can be found on their website as well as a link to download a paper turtle to add to their community project.

