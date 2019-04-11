Auburn principal raps his way into better student relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- We all remember when "Snowmageddon" hit western Washington in February. For students and parents at Auburn's Pioneer Elementary, their snow day announcement from the principal came with a little extra pizzazz.

McKenzie raps “ I’ve got some news to share, about something really cold that came from the air. It covered the grass, wich is really rare Make fun little snowmen everywhere!.... Don’t roll the dice, and pay the price!”

First year principal Paul McKenzie says the idea to make a video came to him suddenly, and he just went with it.

“We really want to engage with our parent community and Facebook and social media is one simple way to do that," he said.

The videos are fun, McKenzie said, but they have a greater meaning. It's all about building relationships.

“Because when you build these relationships that translates to student achievement," he said. "It might sound warm and fuzzy, but really if you don’t have those connections to your families and your students and among the staff student achievement is hindered and having that connection as a foundation is real important.”

And that connection continues in the classroom.

“It really feels like a calling for me. These really are my students. This is my community. It’s a very special opportunity," he said.