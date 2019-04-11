Auburn Outlet Collection looks for ways to change with the times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- The Auburn Outlet Collection first opened 25 years ago, but it's changed a lot from what you might remember when it opened in the 1990s.

The Auburn Outlet Collection has been getting creative with those changes to stay relevant in a changing consumer world. Lara Mae Chollette with Washington Prime Group says the idea is to shake up a traditional mall setting by becoming more of a community space.

“We want to be a part of the community,” said Chollette. “And we want to be available to the community.”

In one instance, the outlets even opened up their space to the Auburn Cheer Team so they would have a space to practice in the middle of the recent snow storms, before a national competition.

Right now, The Auburn Outlet Collection boasts over 100 stores and dining options, including a Nordstrom Rack, Kate Spade, Columbia and Nike. The center added a Dave and Buster’s last year.

“It’s about putting a focus on mixed use of the facility, retail, dining, a little something for everyone,” said Chollette.

That emphasis continues into the latest announcement for the Auburn Outlet Collection with the development of Fieldhouse USA, a community-based facility specializing in sports leagues, events and tournaments.

It’s planned at the site of the former Sam’s Club. The Outlet Collection says this could be a significant sports and entertainment attraction for the region, attracting up to 1.6 million more visitors to the mall and city of Auburn.