Police: Child falls from balcony of Redmond apartment complex

REDMOND, Wash. -- Authorities say a child was hospitalized Wednesday after falling from the sixth floor of a Redmond apartment complex.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. at the the Redmond Square Apartments on 170th Avenue NE. Redmond Police say the child fell from a balcony on the sixth floor, the top floor of the building, and landed on the roof of an unoccupied vehicle.

The child, who police say is under 2 years old, was transported to the hospital. Their exact condition is unknown at this time.

Police say one adult was in the apartment at the time of the fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated