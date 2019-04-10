Outdoor retailer REI reports record numbers in 2018

(Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for REI)

SEATTLE — Washington-based outdoor retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. posted record numbers for 2018.

REI posted $2.78 billion in sales, $47.1 million in net income, and $204 million in member dividends and other rewards (up 6%, 54% and 4%, respectively).

The company also added more than a million new members last year, for a total of 18.3 million.

REI Interim President and CEO Eric Artz says the company is off to a good start in 2019 despite its president resigning in February after failing to disclose what the company called a “personal and consensual relationship” with the head of “another organization in the outdoor industry.”

Artz had been chief operating officer before being appointed as interim CEO.

