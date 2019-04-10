I-90 closed at Vantage Bridge after semi-truck crash, fire and fuel leak

VANTAGE, Wash. — Interstate 90 was closed in both directions Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi-truck led to a fire and a fuel leak on the Vantage Bridge.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound traffic was blocked at milepost 115, eight miles east of Ellensburg. Westbound traffic was blocked near milepost 137 near Vantage.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes:

For eastbound travelers: US-97 over Blewett Pass or I-82 through Yakima.

Westbound travelers: US-97 over Blewett Pass or SR-243 to SR-24 to Yakima.

Crash scene I90 MP138 on Vantage Bridge. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/NdNnqXblpP — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) April 10, 2019

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the semi-truck leaked fuel onto the westbound lanes. Bryant said to expect an “extended closure” while the scene was cleared.

