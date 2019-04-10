Cirque du Soleil brings first ever ice show to Everett

EVERETT, Wash., — It’s the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil, and it’s making only one stop in Washington state.

“Crystal” begins an eight performance run on Wednesday at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

World class ice skaters and acrobats promise to challenge the laws of gravity in a new kind of performance that takes place on the ice. The story features around the main character, Crystal, as she ventures into a path of self-discovery.

The show invites fans to “suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.”

Crystal is suitable for all ages and tickets can be purchased on their website or at the Angel of the Wind’s Arena box office.

