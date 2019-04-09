New video shows power pole crash onto car driving down Tukwila road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Tukwila police released new video showing the moment that a power pole came crashing down onto a car driving down the street.

The dramatic video shows the poles start to fall last Friday just as the gray SUV drives by and then one of the poles falls right on top of the vehicle. The couple inside the SUV suffered only minor injuries.

“If it had hit the windshield or the sunroof, the power lines would have come into the car,” Tom Cook told Q13 News. “If it had been off center to one side or the other it would have collapsed the roof on top of one of us."

Around 4 p.m. Friday on East Marginal Way, 26 power lines fell onto the ground. The damage stretched more than a mile. About 30 poles collapsed which knocked out power to more than 16,000 customers.

Seattle City Light says it will use a third-party to conduct an independent investigation to figure out what caused those power poles to fall.

City Light officials said they don't have any evidence that there was anything wrong with the power poles.

The utility used a contractor to inspect the same poles back in 2016. At that time, some of the poles were treated but none of them needed an immediate replacement or posed a safety hazard.