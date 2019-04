Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. -- Middle and high school girls from Skagit County got the opportunity to take part in an intensive coding boot camp last week.

The event hosted by Coding Dojo, a nationwide company that hosts a range of technology classes, sponsored 30 girls from our region to attend the course free of charge.

This particular effort is for the company to give support and empower local girls who want to pursue careers in STEM and software development.