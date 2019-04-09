Sheriff: 2 dead in crash after driver’s possible medical emergency

PIERCE COUNTY — Authorities say two people were found dead Tuesday in a crashed vehicle south of DuPont.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the BMW SUV was found after 911 dispatchers were alerted by the company’s emergency response center. It was reported at about 12:35 p.m. that the vehicle’s airbags had been deployed and the driver was having a “possible medical issue,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say they obtained GPS coordinates from the vehicle’s roadside assistance system and it was found against a tree in the 19900 block of Nisqually Road SW.

An elderly female driver and an elderly man were found dead in the vehicle. Their names have not been released.