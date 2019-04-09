Seahawks announce 2019 preseason schedule – all games on Q13 FOX

Posted 11:42 AM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, April 9, 2019

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday announced that all four preseason games in 2019 will be broadcast on Q13 FOX, official home of the Seahawks.

Seattle is facing three of the same opponents as last preseason.

The Seahawks start off at home against the Denver Broncos before traveling to Minnesota for a nationally televised game against the Vikings in week 2.

Seattle is on the road again for week 3 to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The fourth preseason game is at home against the Oakland Raiders.

The team said single-game ticket information will be announced later this month after the regular season schedule is announced.

2019 Preseason Schedule

Week 1           Aug. 8-11       Denver Broncos                    TBD                 Q13 FOX

Sunday            Aug. 18           at Minnesota Vikings          5:00 p.m.       Q13 FOX

Week 3           Aug. 22-25   at Los Angeles Chargers    TBD                  Q13 FOX

Thursday       Aug. 29           Oakland Raiders                     TBD                  Q13 FOX

