Seahawks announce 2019 preseason schedule – all games on Q13 FOX

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday announced that all four preseason games in 2019 will be broadcast on Q13 FOX, official home of the Seahawks.

Seattle is facing three of the same opponents as last preseason.

The Seahawks start off at home against the Denver Broncos before traveling to Minnesota for a nationally televised game against the Vikings in week 2.

Seattle is on the road again for week 3 to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The fourth preseason game is at home against the Oakland Raiders.

The team said single-game ticket information will be announced later this month after the regular season schedule is announced.

2019 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 Aug. 8-11 Denver Broncos TBD Q13 FOX

Sunday Aug. 18 at Minnesota Vikings 5:00 p.m. Q13 FOX

Week 3 Aug. 22-25 at Los Angeles Chargers TBD Q13 FOX

Thursday Aug. 29 Oakland Raiders TBD Q13 FOX