Police investigate ATM explosion at bank

TACOMA – Tacoma Police are investigating an ATM explosion at a bank.

Investigators say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank at Pacific Avenue and South 53rd Street.

Roads in the area are closed as they look for the person responsible for the explosion.

Right now, there is no word on how it was blown up or if any money was taken.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.