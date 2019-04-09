Motorcyclist dead, 1 in custody after Thurston Co. crash

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead and another driver is in custody Tuesday evening after a crash in Thurston County.

It happened along Pacific Avenue SE and Rockcress Drive. Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste said on Twitter that the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

SR510 at Rockcress is shut down while troopers work to investigate a car versus motorcycle fatality. Sadly the motorcyclist is deceased. The causing driver has been placed under arrest on suspicion of vehicular homicide and 3 counts of reckless endangerment. — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) April 10, 2019

The motorcyclist died in the crash and the driver of the car was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, Batiste said.

Pacific Avenue is closed in the area.

LFD3 crews working ALS MVA involving a car vs motorcycle at Pacific & Rockcress. WB on Pacific closed. Avoid area. WSP on-scene & will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/JUCD8ipRj5 — Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) April 10, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated