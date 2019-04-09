Motorcyclist dead, 1 in custody after Thurston Co. crash

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead and another driver is in custody Tuesday evening after a crash in Thurston County.
It happened along Pacific Avenue SE and Rockcress Drive. Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste said on Twitter that the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist died in the crash and the driver of the car was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, Batiste said.
Pacific Avenue is closed in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated
