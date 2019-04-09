× Homicide investigation in Burien

BURIEN — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning.

According to the agency’s twitter account, this happened near 4th Avenue Southwest and Southwest 153rd Street.

At least two people were shot during a disturbance between multiple people. A 27-year-old man died from gunshot wounds and another man in his 40’s was taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said there are no suspects in custody. Major Crimes is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.