First-of-its-kind ‘Topgolf Lounge’ headed to Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The popular nightlife and sports venue Topgolf is headed to Kirkland later this year.

Just without as much traditional golf.

Topgolf announced Tuesday a first-of-its-kind Topgolf Lounge that will overlook Lake Washington. The lounge will be part of a new mixed-use complex slated for the city.

The lounge will be much the same as other Topgolf locations around the world, and feature virtual games, drinks and live music. But instead of a traditional driving ranges, the 7,761-square-foot lounge will feature “swing simulators” that allow people to tee-off indoors, a press release said.

The lounge allows Topgolf entertainment to move into areas where available real estate is sparse.

“As an extended effort to expand consumer accessibility,” the release read, “Topgolf Lounge locations will be strategically placed in densely populated areas in which larger, full-sized Togolf venues aren’t sizably feasible.

Topgolf currently has 53 locations around the world.

A full-scale Topgolf complex is still in the discussion stage in Renton.