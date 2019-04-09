Evacuations underway in Pullman due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Parts of eastern Washington are underwater Tuesday after days of heavy rain. The flooding has prompted emergency responders to begin evacuating people from homes and businesses in parts of Pullman.

Pullman Police said on Twitter that they are asking people to avoid the area of North Grand Avenue and Stadium Way. Video shared on social media by The Coug restaurant shows water rushing over the roadway.

PLEASE avoid North Grand Avenue. Evacuation procedures are underway to help those unable to get out of businesses and vehicles. Stay home and stay safe! #MyPD #FlashFlood https://t.co/YxYDLJLrKR — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) April 10, 2019

Emergency crews were using construction equipment to rescue several people who were trapped in area businesses, authorities tell KHQ News.

Video shared on Twitter by Matt Haugen shows emergency responders rescuing a man from flooding on the west side of Pullman north of the Whitman Street and North Grand Avenue intersection.