Dressing in ‘Sunday Best’ not required at one Auburn church

Auburn, Wash. — A celebration of faith can be shown in a variety of ways. And some of those ways, aren’t so traditional. Take for instance the services hosted by the Auburn United Methodist Church.

“We feel like it’s all about giving people choices. Not everybody can sit and listen to organ music. Not everyone can sit and listen to guitar and drums. Some people need to experience God with glue and glitter. And why would we not want to give them that option?” explains Pastor Daniel Miranda.

A parishioner had heard about a “Messy Church” service being offered in the United Kingdom and they decided to try it for themselves. “Every step of the way it’s been great for us. I didn’t expect it to be as wonderful as it,” shares Crystal Goetz, the Children’s, Youth & Family Life Ministries Director.

Messy Church services are hosted once a month and is designed as an all age worship experience. Generations are brought together to celebrate God and their faith in their own way. They explain the idea is to invite people to come into a space everyone can feel comfortable in.

One of the young parishioners, Doren Gibson, says, “I explain it like it’s at my church, and it’s really fun, and if you wanna come, you ask your mom and your mom will take you.

Games, painting and crafts are used to foster a conversation about faith. The service hosts a meal where attendees can talk about the Bible in a, self-described, non-threatening way. It’s a place to get connected in a way that makes sense all the while understanding that some might not feel comfortable celebrating with a robed choir or in a big sanctuary.

Pastor Daniel Miranda says, “I think people have the right to make those choices and seek out spiritual life that works for them.”

The Auburn United Methodist Church hosts four different types of services as part of their goal to provide a worship space for everyone.