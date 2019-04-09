Boeing 737 deliveries fall by a third

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boeing said deliveries of its 737 jet, its bestselling plane, fell by a third in the first three months of 2019.

The decline followed the grounding of the 737 Max jets on March 13 after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people between them.

Boeing didn't break out the deliveries of it 737 Max planes, the type of plane that was grounded. Older versions of the 737 are still being built for customers. Overall deliveries of both types of planes fell to 89 from 132 a year ago.

Boeing halted those deliveries following the global grounding of the 737 Max planes. That action followed a March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 jet, and an October crash involving a Lion Air flight in Indonesia.