Ballard break-ins force businesses to beef up security

SEATTLE -- Businesses across Ballard are beefing up their security after a growing number of break-ins in the neighborhood.

Just last week, a thief got away with thousands of dollars in merchandise from a skincare business along NW 24th Avenue. Now people in the community say they’re fed up.

Across North and South Ballard, there have been 96 burglaries in January and February of this year alone, according to crime statistics from Seattle Police.

People who live and work in the area say it’s a problem that’s gotten worse, and now they’re trying to work together to solve it.

Kate Finch is a hair stylist at the J-tique Beauty Salon along NW 24th Avenue.

Last week she came in to work only to find out that the Aesthetica Skin Care business next door was in trouble.

“The place was a mess,” Finch explained. “All the products were stolen, they stole their garbage cans to fill everything up and went into their rooms where they do treatments, that was all torn up. It was ridiculous.”

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of a man taking off with more than $5,000 in merchandise from Aesthetica Skin Care.

“This is a small business; we work hard, and here this guy at 3 in the morning comes in,” said Finch.

Linda Gleason owns the Agape Child Care Center just a few doors down from the salon where burglars also tried to break in just a few days ago.

“The keypad had been messed with and the numbers were on the entryway to the school,” said Gleason “They tried to take a crowbar to open up the school to try and get in.”

Since then, Linda has now added surveillance cameras and made her front door more secure. Over at the J-tique Salon they’ve added flood lights outside and make sure to take all valuables home every night.

“Unfortunately, it’s just the way the city is right now and the only way you can make it better is protecting what we have,” Gleason said.

Representatives from the QFC in Ballard along NW 24th Avenue say they’re also dealing with theft and crime. As a result, they’ve had to hire third party security guards and reduce store hours.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, you’re asked to contact The Seattle Police Department.