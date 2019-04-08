Washington teen sings with Michael Bublé at Tacoma show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- A Washington state teen got to share the spotlight with Michael Bublé this weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Fagerstedt is a student at Aberdeen High School. He got to sing "I've Got You Under My Skin" with Bublé when he performed at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday.

Ben says it's a dream come true.

"My idol just came down and sat by me and put his hand on my shoulder, and made fun of me a little bit," he told Q13 News. "That's when my mindset kind of changed right there, and I just wanted to sing, and just sing with somebody that just inspires me so much."