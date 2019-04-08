Spokane teen, Tacoma man booked for 2017 murder of Everett woman

EVERETT, Wash. – A 17 year-old Spokane girl and a 20 year-old Tacoma man have been arrested on murder charges in connection to a 2017 shooting death in Everett.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, detectives believe the two suspects, both arrested for aggravated murder 1st degree with a firearm and criminal conspiracy to commit murder 1st degree, were paid in a murder-for-hire scheme to shoot and kill 24-year-old Alisha Canales-McGuire in Everett.

Detectives said they believe 31-year-old Kevin Lewis paid the two several thousand dollars to commit the murder. Lewis is serving 39 months in prison after a felony conviction for assaulting his ex-wife, the victim’s sister. Lewis also has been arrested on the same charges as the two other suspects, in addition to solicitation to commit murder 1st degree.

Evidence gathered from social media accounts, cell phones, and search warrants to Apple, Inc. and Google, Inc., led to the arrests, the sheriff’s office said.

Canales-McGuire was shot to death in the early morning hours on September 20, 2017, at a home in 3100 block of York Road. She had been staying at her sister’s home and it is believed her sister, who was out of town at the time, was the intended target of the murder-for-hire by her ex-husband.

Detectives said the pair drove from Spokane, where they were both living at the time of the murder, to Snohomish County. Cell phone records put the phones of both suspects at locations consistent with traveling together and with the timing of the murder. The male suspect posted photos on social media showing off several hundred dollar bills just a few hours after the murder. The female suspect allegedly bragged to several acquaintances that she’d been hired to kill someone in Snohomish County.

The male suspect is being held in the Snohomish County jail and the female suspect is being held in the Denney Juvenile Justice Center.