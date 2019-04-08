Snohomish County Deputy works to clear neighborhoods of illegal RVs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Snohomish County Sheriff's Officials created a new program focused on making people feel safer in their neighborhoods.

Sheriff’s officials say recently they’ve received an influx of calls regarding illegally parked RVs, so they have placed a focus on addressing these issues.

“The people that call in are afraid, they’re afraid what these people are doing,” said Snohomish County Deputy Terry Becker.

Becker is leading this charge. He says with this new focus, he is able to place more attention on the issue.

“Mainly because your average road deputy, it’s something more complex than they are accustomed to dealing with,” said Becker.

In one week, Becker’s team removed three derelict RVs, as well as removed 11.71 tons of garbage from the 136000 block of 26th Place West.

“A lot of drugs still in this area, and we get regulars that go back and forth on this street every day,” said Reyna Ferguson.

Ferguson lives off of 119th Street SW in Everett. Deputies removed a RV from her road a few weeks ago. She says since the RV has been moved, her neighborhood looks so much nicer.

Deputy Becker says the county's goal stretches much further than cleaning up neighborhood streets.

“We offer housing, we offer other social services,” he said.

Becker asks neighbors in need of the service call 911. He says the sheriff has made this new program a priority.