Scattered storms into Tuesday morning, rain throughout the week

SEATTLE -- The pattern this week supports isolated thunderstorms but most of the time it will be cool and pleasant.

Now through Tuesday morning will have passing showers with isolated thundershowers. Remember: when Thunder Roars Head Indoors.

Some of these Squalls will have hail but they will pass rather quickly.

Most of Tuesday will be dry but the mountains stay soggy with a Snow Level of around 3,500 feet. Enjoy the sun breaks Tuesday for the Metro.

Tuesday will be dry and nice after the morning commute. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/4h7IJ8wmoG — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) April 9, 2019

Wednesday starts out dry but late in the day the rain returns. Wednesday evening will be wet and gusty.

Thursday just has some passing showers but mainly outside of the Metro. Friday looks really nice, enjoy!

Saturday looks wet and gusty again. Sunday looks reasonable.

Temperatures this week remain rather cool but mostly normal with the Upper 50s common.