One killed in Everett house fire

EVERETT, Wash. -- Neighbors called 911 after reportedly seeing a fire illuminating the inside of an elderly woman's home in Everett, shortly before it was engulfed in flames Sunday night.

According to the Everett Fire Department, crews responded just before 8 p.m. to the home on the 4700 block of West View Drive.

Aleas Aeschleman lives nearby and said she noticed smoke billowing in her rearview mirror while driving home.

She said she thought it was a burn pile before realizing what was going on.

"I heard some very loud popping and breaking sounds," said Aeschleman. "Several of our neighbors were yelling for the woman who lives inside the house."

Firefighters said one person perished in the fire. No other victims were located.

"Her house went up in flames, and her neighbor's house caught on fire as well," Aeshleman said.

Crews planned to spend Sunday night monitoring the fire, addressing hot spots that could start up.

Fire inspectors will then investigate the origin and cause of the fire once conditions are safe enough for them to enter the home.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim once relatives have been notified.