MoPOP unveils new ‘Prince From Minneapolis’ exhibit honoring late artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- An icon whose image and influence is seen in fellow artists and on his fans is featured in the new "Prince From Minneapolis" exhibit at the MoPOP.

Prince's long career created a diverse fan base that grew up around him and many of those fans consider themselves artists. They've been inspired by, referenced, or honored Prince in their work and many of these pieces including a mural painting, seed art, glass and even a custom bicycle are displayed throughout the exhibit.

From the first photos ever taken to a replica of the motorcycle seen in the movie "Purple Rain," the career of Prince is described with nearly 50 artifacts. Outfits, artwork and photographs are also on display through the end of the year.

The Museum of Pop Culture’s mission is to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect our communities. They're open daily from 10a - 5pm. Tickets to the "Prince From Minneapolis" exhibit as well as admission to the entire MoPOP museum can be purchased on their website.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.