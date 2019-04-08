Massive search underway for missing JBLM soldier

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — First responders and JBLM personnel are searching the High Steel Bridge area of Mason County for a JBLM soldier who went missing while hiking with a friend Sunday afternoon.

According to Ryan Spurling, a chief criminal deputy for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the soldier and his friend were hiking Sunday afternoon near the bridge and got separated while they were both taking pictures. The sheriff’s office has not released the missing soldier’s name yet, as authorities are still trying to contact his family out of state.

Spurling said they released the photo in case the soldier bumped his head somewhere and wanders into a local store so people might recognize him.

His friend lost track of him and was unable to find the soldier again Sunday afternoon.

Spurling said there’s no sign of foul play. There is some physical evidence, but investigators have declined to release what was found.

They are searching as if he fell off the bridge, but they don’t know with certainty what happened.

Searchers are rappelling into the canyon, and the helicopter and drone are flying above, Spurling said.