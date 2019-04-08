Major expansion at Muckleshoot Casino a gamechanger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- You can’t travel around the Auburn area without seeing the impact of the Muckleshoot Tribe, owners of some of the most popular attractions in south King County.

That includes the Muckleshoot Casino, where there is a major expansion under way.

“This will be like the fifth or sixth expansion of the property in 24 years,” said General Manager Conrad Granito. “We’ve tried to provide people what they want, whether it be in gaming, in entertainment, or restaurant choices.”

Muckleshoot is adding 10,000 square feet of gaming space, but it’s a new event center that could be a game changer.

“We’re adding a 20,000 foot event center, and it will be multi-use. We’ll have concerts, we’ll have MMA, we’ll have all types of events available.”

Granito says these days gambling is just one aspect of casinos in Washington. Customers also want to be entertained, something the Muckleshoot tribe already has a handle on in the Auburn area, from the tribe owned Emerald Downs horse racing track, to the major concerts at White River Amphitheatre.

“The economic impact of Indian gaming, not just for Muckleshoot but for the state of Washington, is immense," he siad.

That economic impact helps the tribe support programs for its members including elder services, education, and health care, along with employing more than 1,700 people.