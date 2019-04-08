× Heading out of state? PEMCO Insurance says to research traffic laws

SEATTLE — During the spring and summer season, lots of people are heading out on road trips.

The experts at PEMCO Insurance said it’s a good idea to brush up on the driving laws if you are going to a different state.

There are a few areas where state laws vary. Here are some examples:

Use of cell phones behind the wheel

Stopping for oncoming school buses

Turning across bike lanes

Young drivers on intermediate licenses.

“It’s just best to pay attention to signs because different areas may have ones that you are not used to seeing,” said Kristine Zewe, an Underwriting Quality Analyst at PEMCO Insurance. “If you’re renting a car, you can always ask the agent if there’s anything that you need to be aware of and you can follow cues from the locals, but do that with caution because there’s no guarantee the locals are following the law either.”

If you get a ticket out of state, Zewe said not knowing the laws should not be an excuse.

“Whatever you do, don’t ignore it,” said Zewe. “States communicate and if you don’t pay that ticket in another state, you may find that your Washington license is suspended until it’s taken care of.”