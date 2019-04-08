Boeing tennis camp for people with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- The Boeing Employees Tennis Club in Kent hosted its 4th Annual Special Needs Tennis Camp this weekend, giving people with intellectual or developmental disabilities a chance to learn and play the game of tennis.

About 30 athletes registered for the event, which featured French Open doubles champion Murphy Jensen, among other tennis professionals.

Boeing Employees Tennis Club partnered with the Jensen-Schmidt Tennis Academy for Down Syndrome, as well as the Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound to help put on the event.

Anyone interested in continuing on with the sport following this weekend's camp was encouraged to join a Special Olympics tennis team or take a class taught by a tennis professional.