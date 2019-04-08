A mixed bag of rain, sunbreaks and squalls expected this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It has rained five days in a row and Monday will make it six!

Monday morning commute will be wet and Monday afternoon will be gusty. Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast but most would be outside of the metro. It looks like most of us will get 1/3 of an inch throughout the day.

Tuesday looks breezy but mostly dry; enjoy some April sunshine. Wednesday looks wet for the beach and mountains but the Metro should remain dry.

Thursday looks like passing squalls and isolated thunderstorms. It’ll be gusty again, a classic spring pattern of sun and squalls.

Friday and Saturday look mostly dry but Sunday looks wet again. Enjoy the sunny periods when you get them but plan on rain especially Monday and Thursday. Temperatures remain on the cool side with highs near 58 degrees all week!