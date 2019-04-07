Singles working to find love in Seattle

What is the dating scene like in Seattle? Is it hot or cold? Some say it's hard for men and women to meet other singles in our area. Ali Migliore, the owner of Simply Matchmaking, stopped by Q13News on Sunday morning to give us her expert opinion on the topic. She also offered advice for finding love in the city.

