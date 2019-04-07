New book chronicles Seattle’s lone Stanley Cup Championship in 1917

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Ticen is from Seattle, played baseball for the Washington Huskies and even worked for the Seattle Sports Commission - but he wasn't familiar with the story of the first major champions from this city: The Seattle Metropolitans, who became the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917.

Ticen began researching their story and was amazed by the team, especially given what was going on in the world during that time period. After two years, "When It Mattered Most: The Forgotten Story of America's First Stanley Cup Champions and the War to End All Wars" is complete and available for purchase on Amazon.

Ticen joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss the book and his experience putting it together. Interview above.