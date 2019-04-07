Meet Yukon! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skagit County, Wash. - Yukon is an energetic, husky-mix from California. He's ready to get out and roam with his new forever family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Yukon get adopted.

You can meet him at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley in Burlington. He was adopted before but was returned because he did not get along with the family's older dog.

At one-and-a-half-years old, he is very healthy with no medical issues. Yukon loves to go on walks in the mornings and afternoon.

If you want a pack leader, then this dog is for you. According to his handler, Yukon will want to take the lead and be out in front of you.

He is a little jumpy which could pose a problem if he's around small children. He could knocked them to the ground when he is playing.

Yukon is extremely kind and loving. All he needs is a family who can handle his boundless energy and his urge to explore.