Expert demonstrates how to perform CPR on animals

SEATTLE — April is National Pet First Aid Awareness month.

Annette Lanker is a Certified Pet CPR and First-aid instructor and she joined Q13 News This Morning to demonstrate what to do if you see an animal that is choking or injured.

Lanker said the number one cause of choking in dogs is rawhide treats.

“Rawhide is not a food substance,” said Lanker. “It’s a by-product of the leather industry, so they’re not really made to break down when your pets chew on them.”

Lanker also said anything that the dog can fit their mouth around can be a choking hazard like balls, toys, or string.

It’s also important to have a first aid kit prepared in case your pet is bleeding or hurt.

Lanker also hosts classes for people who want to learn CPR for animals. People who are interested can visit http://www.holycowcritters.com/ or https://pettech.net/

