Semi driver crashes on I-5 after falling asleep at the wheel

SEATTLE – A semi-truck driver pulling two trailers lost control and crashed on I-5 near S. Columbian Way early Saturday morning after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel, according to investigators.

The crash blocked lanes of I-5 in both directions just south of the West Seattle Bridge, causing traffic backups for more than two miles earlier in the day, according to The Washington State Department of Transportation.

I am on scene. Semi traveling NB I-5 lost control, went through the barrier. One trailer on its side in the NB lanes and the can and other trailer rolled into the SB lanes. Light pole down in SB lanes minor injuries to driver. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/Peq26TKajc — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 6, 2019

The truck was traveling northbound when it lost control and went through the center divider, said Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

One of the truck’s trailers landed on its side in the northbound lanes, while the cab and the other trailer rolled into the southbound lanes and knocked down a light pole in the process.

The driver was able to escape on his own and reported to have only minor injuries.

Washington State Patrol troopers say they will be looking into how long the driver had been driving and why he was fatigued before the crash.

Seattle Fire crews also responded to clean up a small fuel leak from one of the trailers.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.