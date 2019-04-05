‘Your mind goes to the darkest places’; Help worried father find missing daughter, Sophia Pirie

MISSING IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

It has been more than a month since the family of Sophia Pirie, 32, has heard from her, but investigators got a tip that she was spotted in Granite Falls about two weeks ago.

Detectives also say she was spotted on Monday, March 18th at the Tulalip Resort Casino

Police have impounded two vehicles that she used: One in Tulalip. The other, who she had given to a boyfriend, was found in Federal Way.

Sophia is a loving mother to her 7-year-old daughter.

Her dad says this is not like her to be out of touch. "There's been some rumors on Facebook that she might be with a boyfriend, but we don't know, so we are just reaching out to the public to ask for help get her face out there, get her back. She has a 7-year-old daughter, that is what we are looking for, just help,” said Sophia’s dad, Mike Pirie.

Sophia -- if you are reading this, your dad tells me Washington's Most Wanted is your favorite show. If you want to talk, or need some help, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. Everybody just wants to know that you’re okay.

If you spot Sophia, or have any information to help find her, to bring her home to her daughter, call 911 immediately, or the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.