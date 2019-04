Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Time is running out to see the Red Panda cubs at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

The last day to see them at the zoo will be Sunday, April 14.

The zoo says the twins Zeya and Ila have reached the natural age where they are becoming independent pandas. Zeya will be heading to the New Zoo in Green Bay, Wisc. and Ila will be moved to the Toronto Zoo.

Meanwhile, Carson the 2-year-old red panda will move into the exhibit at Woodland Park.