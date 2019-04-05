Tacoma OB-GYN gets license suspended after sex crimes with girl

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A doctor who worked at a Tacoma women’s health clinic has had his medical license suspended after being found guilty of having sex with an underage girl.

The News Tribune reported on Thursday that the state Department of Health announced last week that Dr. Robert H. Holland is barred from contact with patients after the department restricted his medical license pending further legal action.

The OB-GYN, who also worked at Madigan Army Medical Center, was convicted of carnal knowledge-sexual intercourse with a girl under 16 on April 25, 2018, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord staff judge advocate’s office says the charges stem from incidents that occurred while Holland was in Kaiserslautern, Germany in 2007.

Officials say Holland, a retired major, was sentenced to 15 months of confinement and dismissed him from the service.