Soggy, windy weather into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Periods of rain will continue Friday morning, with wind picking up and bringing blustery conditions by Friday afternoon.

Gusts of 20-35 mph are possible, with spotty showers expected Friday night.

Light rain is predicted Saturday morning, but it might get heavier Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Wind gusts of 25-40 mph are possible Saturday night into Sunday. The highest gusts are mostly likely around Bellingham, the San Juans and the coast.

Another system could be moving through Sunday night, but there's uncertainty in tracking the system. More rain is possible, and we could see 30-40 mph wind gusts if the storm is close to western Washington, according to the National Weather Service.