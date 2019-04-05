Semi crashes into Spanaway home after impaired driver crosses center line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. -- A semi crashed into an elderly Spanaway couple's home early Friday morning, seriously damaging the house and causing some minor injuries.

Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders, a Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the semi crash happened about 3 a.m. The semi driver was traveling north on Spanaway Loop Road, when a suspected impaired driver in a pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with the semi.

That sent the semi into the elderly couple's home, landing six feet away from their bedroom.

A third vehicle was behind the semi and also collided with the truck.

The semi driver and the suspected impaired driver suffered minor injuries. The semi driver was trapped in the truck when it crashed into the home.

Fortunately, the homeowners weren't injured, Sanders said. The suspected impaired driver will be facing charges if blood tests show he was intoxicated, Sanders said.

The homeowner said it sounded like a military event at Ft. Lewis when it happened.

Sanders said it will likely take several hours for the investigation to be complete, so drivers should find alternate routes if they can.

Deputies are also concerned about the structural integrity of the home after the semi is removed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.