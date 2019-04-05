2 rescued after power pole falls on vehicle in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two people were rescued from a vehicle Friday after a power line snapped and fell on it.

It happened along E. Marginal Way in Tukwila. Officials say a power pole fell down across the road near S. 94th Place, and several other poles came down with it.

Tukwila Police say the two people were extracted from the vehicle. One of them was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said on Twitter.

Both individuals in the vehicle have been safely extracted from it by Tukwila FD. 1 victim had a superficial injury & the other had non-life threatening injuries & was transported by ambulance. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended time. pic.twitter.com/zwy8kh2Qhc — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) April 6, 2019

Power was knocked out to more than 16,500 Seattle City Light customers after the lines were downed. Power was restored to all but 311 of them as of 5:52 p.m., the utility said on Twitter.

Seattle Department of Transportation says E. Marginal Way S is closed in both directions between 16th Avenue S and S Norfolk Street. The department said on Twitter to “expect a lengthy closure” and advised people to use alternate routes.

The Seattle Fire Department says the cause of the downed poles is not known at this time.