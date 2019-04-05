MacKenzie Bezos is set to become the world’s fourth-wealthiest woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos will be the fourth-richest woman in the world.

She will be worth at least $35 billion after receiving a quarter of Bezos' Amazon shares. That will give her a 4% stake of Amazon, according to a court filing pending approval of their divorce.

MacKenzie Bezos will be the 23rd richest person in the world on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg reported late Thursday.

The richest woman in the world is L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, with a net worth of $53.7 billion, according to Bloomberg. The second wealthiest woman is Alice Walton, the billionaire daughter of Walmart's founder. Her net worth is $44.2 billion.

In third place, with a net worth of $37 billion, is Jacqueline Badger Mars, a co-owner of the candy empire of the same name.

Jeff Bezos will retain voting control over all MacKenzie Bezos' shares and will also maintain all his interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space company. He remains the world's richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $114 billion (it was $150 billion Thursday, before Bloomberg adjusted its list).

In a tweet Thursday, MacKenzie Bezos said she was "happy" to give him voting control as well as financial interests in the newspaper and space company in order to "support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies."

Jeff Bezos, 55, and MacKenzie Bezos, 48, first announced plans to separate in January, ending a 25-year marriage. The pair got married in the early 1990s while working at D.E. Shaw, a New York-based hedge fund. Shortly after, they moved to Seattle, where Bezos launched Amazon. They have four children.