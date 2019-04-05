David Mendoza-Ayala: Domestic violence suspect accused of attacking girlfriend, setting clothes on fire

WANTED IN KENNEWICK —

One of the many tattoos this fugitive’s sporting says ‘Familia Primero,’ or ‘Family First’ — but it seems that doesn’t include girlfriends.

David Mendoza-Ayala is wanted in the Tri-Cities for domestic violence assault — accused of attacking and trying to choke his girlfriend on Monday. He’s also wanted for arson, because Kennewick Police say after assaulting her several times — he set a pile of clothes on fire.

Police say he then took their three-year-old son and left, but say the child was returned safely Tuesday night.

David Mendoza-Ayala is 23 years old, 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

That ‘Familia Primero’ tattoo is on his right arm, along with a Grim Reaper. He also has ‘Ayala’ inked on his neck.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.