Boeing will cut 737 production as it works to get MAX planes back in the air

CHICAGO — Boeing is cutting its 737 production rate as the company works to return the MAX airplanes to flight.

“As we continue to work through these steps, we’re adjusting the 737 production system temporarily to accommodate the pause in MAX deliveries, allowing us to prioritize additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the MAX to flight,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement Friday. “We have decided to temporarily move from a production rate of 52 airplanes per month to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April.”

The Max came under scrutiny after it was involved in two fatal crashes: One involving Lion Air last October and another involving Ethiopian Airlines last month. A total of 346 people died in the two accidents.

All of Boeing’s 737 Max planes were grounded after the crash in Ethiopia.

The latest decision comes the day after a preliminary report on the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy showed that the pilots of that plane performed all of the aircraft manufacturer’s procedures, but were unable to control the jet before it crashed.

On Thursday, Boeing recognized the similarities between the two crashes, and acknowledged the role of its anti-stall system. The Ethiopian report does not specifically name that system, but its findings seem to indicate that the system pushed the plane into a dive fueled by erroneous angle of attack sensor readings.

Boeing is working to develop a software fix that will get the 371 grounded 737 Max jets back in the air.

Boeing’s stock dipped 1% in after-hours trading Friday

This is a developing story and will be updated.