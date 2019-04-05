Adam Sandler to host ‘SNL’ for the first time

Adam Sandler is headed home to Studio 8H.

The man who gave the world “The Chanukah Song” will make his return to the “SNL” stage on May 4 for what will be his first time hosting.

Sandler joined the show in 1990 as a writer and was a member of the “SNL” cast from 1991-1995 before being fired. (It all worked out for him.)

In a statement, executive producer Lorne Michaels said, “We are happy to welcome Adam back to ‘SNL’ in what is sure to be a special night.”

In his time on the show, Sandler was known for characters like Opera Man, Cajun Man, and Hank Gelfand.