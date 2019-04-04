× White Sox hat, Kia car are clues to help Spokane Police ID violent street robbers

WANTED IN SPOKANE —

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a reward in an effort to assist Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit (MCU) Detectives as they investigate a violent attempted robbery in the Browne’s Addition neighborhood.

Detectives say the attempted robbery took place on March 18, around 3am in the area of 100 N. Poplar St., where three males and a female confronted two citizens. The four suspects attempted to take the victims’ valuables and a backpack, before knocking them to the ground and violently assaulting them with repeated punches and kicks — inflicting significant injuries.

Three suspects are described as follows:

– 17-18 year old white male, over six feet tall, skinny, wearing a White Sox baseball hat along and diamond earrings. – Possibly a Hispanic or light-skinned African-American male, big frizzy hair and possibly wearing a light-colored hoodie with a logo on the front. – 17-18 year old, possibly a light-skinned African-American female, short, medium build and big frizzy hair.

The suspects may be related to a silver Kia Soul, or similar vehicle.

If you think you have any information about the robbery, or can tell Spokane Police the names of any of the suspects, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, submit the tip at www.p3tips.com, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests in the case.