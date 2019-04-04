WE Day lineup released; annual youth empowerment event set for April 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- WE Day, the annual event celebrating youth changemakers, returns to Washington state April 18.

The day-long event is filled with motivational speakers and performances by celebrities.

It's meant to honor students who's earned their way into the event by doing one positive thing for the global community and one for their local community.

About 15,000 students from across the state are expected to attend this year's event, which will be held at the Tacoma Dome.

It's one of 19 stadium-sized WE Day events held across North America, the UK and the Caribbean.

Here's the lineup for Washington's WE Day:

Co-hosts: Skai Jackson, Bailee Madison

Speakers and Presenters: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Niko Battle, Celebrity Marauders, Ciara, Monique Coleman, Julia Gillard, Laurie Hernandez, Olivia Holt, Kreativmndz, Darci Lynne, Ingrid Nilsen, Gaten Matarazzo, Kheris Rogers, Millicent Simmonds, Margaret Trudeau, Ariel Winter

Performers: Gunnar Gehl, Johnny Orlando

