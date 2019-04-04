× U.S. rallies to demand release of full Mueller report

A number of rallies are happening today, calling for the full release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.

Organizers say this is in support of a nationwide day-of-action to demand U.S. Attorney General William Barr share everything, not just a redacted version of the report. Barr received the confidential report last month to close the 22-month-long investigation. He says he will release a redacted version to the public sometime this month.

Democrats, meanwhile, have been pushing for a full unredacted version be released to the public.

The House Judiciary Committee officially approved a subpoena to obtain the full report from Mueller yesterday after Barr did not meet Tuesday’s deadline to provide that version to lawmakers.

The rallies are due to be held outside the White House and other legislative buildings across the U.S. including here in Washington state. If you’d like to join a rally, you can check the list of locations here.