Seahawks bring back familiar face, sign DE Cassius Marsh

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Thursday announced the return of defensive end Cassius Marsh. It’s reportedly a one-year deal.

Marsh started his career with the Seahawks in the 2014 season as a fourth-round pick out of UCLA.

He played with Seattle for three seasons before being traded to the New England Patriots.

The Pats waived Marsh in the middle of the 2017 season. He was then picked up by the San Francisco 49ers where he remained through the 2018 season.

Last year, Marsh played in all 16 games with the 49ers with a career-high 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Marsh will help bolster Seattle’s pass rush and could bring his skills to special teams as well.