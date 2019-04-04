CNN to host town halls with Gov. Inslee, 4 other 2020 Democratic candidates next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CNN will host town halls with five Democratic candidates vying to run against President Donald Trump in 2020.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will answer questions at an April 9 town hall moderated by CNN's Erin Burnett.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will join CNN for a town hall on April 10. CNN's Wolf Blitzer will moderate.

Mark your calendars: we’re bringing our climate movement to CNN Town Hall next Wednesday, the 10th. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/Lxcsx8FnA1 — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) April 2, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will appear at a town hall on April 11, which CNN's Don Lemon will moderate.

All three of those town halls will air live on CNN at 10 p.m. ET.

CNN will also host back-to-back town halls on April 14 with two other Democratic hopefuls.

Spiritual book author Marianne Williamson will answer questions from a live audience at 7 p.m. ET, followed by businessman Andrew Yang at 8 p.m. ET. CNN's Dana Bash will moderate the first town hall, while CNN's Ana Cabrera will moderate the second.

Gillibrand, who was recently re-elected to a second term in the Senate, became the first Democratic candidate to release her 2018 tax return, and called on her rivals to do the same.

Inslee is running as a rare single-issue candidate, making combating climate change the central rationale for his campaign.

Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, was one of the first candidates to jump into the 2020 race and is the only Latino politician running in 2020.

Williamson authored several best-selling books and has been a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey.

Yang is an entrepreneur who launched Venture for America, a fellowship program that aims to connect recent grads with startups.